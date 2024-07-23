Budget 2024: Government Retains FY25 Capex Outlay At Rs 11.11 Lakh Crore

The government's capital expenditure for the fiscal ending March 31, 2025, has been retained at Rs 11.11 lakh crore, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Tuesday.

That is 3.4% of the GDP.

That compares with a revised target of Rs 9.4 lakh crore, or 3.3% of GDP, in FY24.

India's capex spending has aided overall investment growth in recent years, helping crowd out private investments. While the focus on capex continues, it's at a slower pace than what has been seen in the last few years, given the medium-term fiscal consolidation path of the central government.