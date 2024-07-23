Budget 2024: Relief For Startups, Angel Tax For Investors To Be Abolished

The government will abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors to ease investment avenues for startups, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2024.

The angel tax currently stands at about 30% for investors looking to put in money in these high-growth companies. The name comes from the term angel investors, which refers to early-stage investors in startups.

Under the UPA-II regime, then-Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee first introduced the angel tax in the Union Budget 2012.

The removal of the angel tax has been a longstanding demand in the startup sector, with companies from all sectors rooting for it. In addition, the sector had demanded the government address dual taxation on ESOPs as well.

Startups have largely relied on venture capital from abroad for funding, but other avenues are opening up locally as well. The government has also established the GIFT City, which provides an offshore, alternate financing framework.