Budget 2024: Bihar Gets Slew Of Measures For 'Vikas' With 'Viraasat'

The state of Bihar, led by NDA ally Nitish Kumar, has received special emphasis under the central government's 'Purvodaya' scheme for the development of eastern states of India.

"The 'Purvodhaya' scheme will cover HR development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Tuesday.

The union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies, she said.

The state is set to get at least four road projects with a total outlay of Rs 26,000 crore. These are the Patna-Purnia expressway, Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway, Bodhgaya-Rajgir-Vaishali-Darbanga spurs, and an additional two-lane bridge over the Ganga river in Buxar.

Additionally, power projects, including a 2,400 MW project in the Pirpainti district, will be taken up at a total outlay of Rs 21,400 crore.

An industrial corridor for the eastern region, with its nodal centre in Gaya, has also been proposed. The government will also set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar.

Measures will also be taken to mitigate floods and spur irrigation in North Bihar, which gets inundated every year.

As far as tourism is concerned, Sitharaman has proposed Vishnupad and Mahabodhi temple corridors in the state.

In Rajgir, where the 20th Jain Tirthankara, Munisuvrata, is supposed to have been born, will get a Jain temple corridor.

In Nalanda, the government will develop the town as tourist centre as well as revive the famed Nalanda University.