Budget 2024: Government Announces Measures To Boost Religious Tourism, Focus On Bihar, Odisha

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for boosting tourism in the economy.

Tourism has always been a part of our civilisation, the Finance Minister said, and efforts in positioning India as a global tourist destination will create economic opportunities.

The government will develop the Vishnupad temple corridor and the Mahabodhi temple corridor in Bihar. The sites are of immense religious significance and the comprehensive development of the sites will be supported and modelled on the successful Kashi-Vishwanath corridor to transform them into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations, the FM said.

Rajgir will also see a comprehensive development initiative that will be undertaken, she announced. The development of Nalanda as a tourist centre, besides reviving Nalanda university, will also be undertaken.

Odisha's scenic beauty, temples, craftmanship, wildlife and other features make it a viable tourist destination and the central government will develop tourism in the state, Sitharaman said.