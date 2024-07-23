NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Government Raises Capital Gains Exemption Limit, Short Term, Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Hiked
Budget 2024: Government Raises Capital Gains Exemption Limit, Short Term, Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Hiked

Tax on short-term capital gains has been raised to 20%, while that on long-term capital gains has been raised to 12.5%.

23 Jul 2024, 01:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: X/President of India)</p></div>
(Source: X/President of India)

The government has raised the short term capital gains tax and long term capital gains tax on financial assets as part of Budget 2024.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced hiking tax on short term capital gains on certain financial assets to be raised to 20% from 15%.

Moreover, long term capital gains on all financial and non-financial assets will be taxed at 12.5% from 10% currently. However, it raised the limit of exemption of capital gains on some financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh per year from Rs 1 lakh currently.

Listed financial assets held for more than a year will be classified as long-term and unlisted financial assets and non-financial assets must be held for at least two years to classify as long term, Sitharaman said.

The government also raised the Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options to 0.02% and 0.1% respectively.

