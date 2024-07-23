Budget 2024: Government Raises Capital Gains Exemption Limit, Short Term, Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Hiked

The government has raised the short term capital gains tax and long term capital gains tax on financial assets as part of Budget 2024.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced hiking tax on short term capital gains on certain financial assets to be raised to 20% from 15%.

Moreover, long term capital gains on all financial and non-financial assets will be taxed at 12.5% from 10% currently. However, it raised the limit of exemption of capital gains on some financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh per year from Rs 1 lakh currently.