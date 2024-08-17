Beyond Tomorrow: xAI launches Grok-2, Google Launches Pixel 9 With Gemini AI— Weekly AI Roundup

Welcome back to another edition of Beyond Tomorrow.

Every week, companies and researchers are pushing the envelope of artificial intelligence a little more than before. This week, Big Tech had some big releases, while over in the east, some scientists have made a breakthrough that has the potential to revolutionise how we do research. Let's have a look, shall we?

Google has only been increasing its investments in AI. The release of the Pixel 9 line of smartphones at the Made By Google event this week shows just how serious they are about it. The foursome of their latest Pixel offering— the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold—will now come with Gemini as the default assistant, replacing Google Assistant.

Elon Musk's xAI might be shaping up to be a serious contender in the world of AI startups and large language models. Guess xAI is turning out to be a better investment than X.