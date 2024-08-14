Elon Musk's xAI Unveils Grok-2 Chatbot: Key Upgrades, New Features
Premium and Premium+ subscribers on X will have access to these models, like they did for Grok- 1.5 model.
Billionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has launched the next version of AI chatbot Grok — Grok-2 and Grok-2 mini models. This new release, available on X, marks a leap from the previous Grok-1.5 model, introducing advanced features like image generation and improvements in chat, coding, and reasoning capabilities, the company informed in a blog post on Wednesday.
Glimpse of Grok 2 mini from company's blog post
What's New In Grok-2?
Grok-2 comes with a new key feature to generate images. It offers an upgraded interface for a more intuitive user experience, enhanced vision capabilities and the ability to process real-time information from X, the company informed.
The model excels in tasks such as understanding text, collaborating on writing projects, and solving complex coding problems. Grok-2 mini, while smaller, balances speed and accuracy, making it suitable for users who need quick and reliable responses.
XAI plans to expand its capabilities with features like enhanced search, deeper insights on X posts, and improved reply functions, the company said in its blogpost.
"Compared to its predecessor, Grok-2 is more intuitive, steerable, and versatile across a wide range of tasks, whether you're seeking answers, collaborating on writing, or solving coding tasks. In collaboration with Black Forest Labs, we are experimenting with their FLUX.1 model to expand Grok’s capabilities on X. If you are a Premium or Premium+ subscriber, make sure to update to the latest version of the X app in order to beta test Grok-2," the company said.