Bharat GPT Creator Announces Partnership With Nvidia's Startup Initiative

CoRover.ai, the firm behind Bharat GPT, announced that it has joined the Nvidia Inception initiative that nurtures startups with technological advancements.

The Bengaluru-based startup offers conversational artificial intelligence platform-based virtual assistants to various clients including the Indian government and its various institutions.

"Joining Nvidia Inception will help CoRover to accelerate our development of cutting-edge customer-engagement solutions by leveraging Nvidia's resources, including access to Nvidia GPUs, unparalleled compute power, and robust software support," CoRover.ai said in its press release.

CoRover.ai said that the collaboration will enable them to collaborate with experts in the industry and other AI-driven organizations.

“As we are committed to addressing real business use cases in a B2B2C landscape, having access to Nvidia's technological know-how and resources through Nvidia Inception will help CoRover effectively handle large language models and domain-specific models, automating conversational AI use cases,” Ankush Sabharwal, chief executive officer of CoRover, said.

He added that the collaboration will help them solve "complex workflow automation issues”.

Nvidia Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as Nvidia Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on Nvidia hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the tools that help them grow.