Intellect Design Launches AI Platform Purple Fabric, Aims $100-Million Revenue

IntellectAI, a unit of fintech company Intellect Design Arena, has launched an artificial intelligence platform called Purple Fabric for financial institutions. The platform comes with six products that offer financial entities a chance to achieve “substantial business impact," the company said.

Purple Fabric is a retrieval-augmented generation-ready platform, which means that it combines existing traditional information retrieval systems like databases with the power of large language models. This, in turn, allows developers to quickly build and deploy AI-driven solutions.

With the launch of the AI platform, the company aims to accelerate its revenue growth. “In three-five years we would work upwards of 50 clients, and start helping with Purple Fabric as a standalone platform and we would at least be able to achieve $100 million revenue...” Banesh Prabhu, chief executive officer of IntellectAI, told NDTV Profit.

The company is also looking to strengthen its partner ecosystem—system integrators, hyperscalers and consultancies—to broaden the reach of its new offering

Purple Fabric creates a single knowledge bank from six sources: structured and unstructured enterprise data, policies, market data, regulatory information, and tacit knowledge. These sources of information already exist within financial institutions, but generally tend to exist in independent silos.

This single repository of data allows companies to deliver “actionable AI insights and solutions," Intellect Design Arena said.

Here’s a quick look at the suite of products available on Purple Fabric: