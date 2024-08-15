Ola’s Krutrim To Launch AI Chips by 2026

Ola Group's artificial intelligence arm, Krutrim, will be manufacturing a set of chips called Bodhi for AI, Sarv for General Compute, and Ojas for Edge.

The company plans to design and produce India's first AI silicon chip by 2026, specifically tailored for complex AI workloads. The chip will enable the development of faster and more efficient AI systems, and it will also launch Bodhi 2, the best in class for AI training, inferencing, and fine-tuning, which it expects to be better than the state-of-the-art by 2028.

"Amidst rapidly changing technology paradigms, India has a unique opportunity to become a global superpower in technologies of the future, such as AI," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola. "With Krutrim, we are focused on making India technologically independent and are making rapid progress in developing full-stack AI capabilities, silicon upwards.”

Although the company can't get there in one iteration, it's a big moonshot project, he said. Aggarwal was speaking at Ola’s flagship event, Ola Sankalp 2024.

In tandem with the plans, the company has announced strategic partnerships with Arm and Untether AI to establish its footing in silicon technology by 2026.

Krutrim Cloud will also be expanding its services to cover infrastructure domains, developer platforms, data platforms, AI models, AI platforms, and AI applications.

Krutrim has announced over 50 new services on the Krutrim Cloud. The infrastructure services include virtual machines (VMs), cloud storage, state-of-the-art security measures for data protection, and cutting-edge observability features for precise data monitoring.

Additionally, the AI cloud services announced were AI pods to enable low-cost access to best-in-class GPUs, AI studios for building compound AI applications, model catalogues with the latest LLMs and vision models, and now code/low-code training, fine-tuning, inference, and model evaluation capabilities.

Further, to support the company’s AI and cloud initiatives, Krutrim will scale up its data centre capacity to a massive 1 GW by 2028. According to the company, the data center will be a computing and data storage powerhouse, allowing Krutrim to provide world-class AI services to India and the rest of the world.

The AI platform also announced free cloud services worth Rs 100 crore for developers till Diwali, encouraging them to build on Krutrim Cloud. Besides, it announced free access to cloud services for users of the ONDC platform for one full year. To encourage startups with innovative ideas, the company launched the ‘Krutrim for Startups’ Udaan program with Rs 50 lakh for the first cohort of startups in partnership with investors Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), DeVC, and South Park Commons.