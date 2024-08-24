Beyond Tomorrow: OpenAI Signs Agreement With Condé Nast, Making Biocomputing The Future — Weekly AI Roundup

Another week, another edition of Beyond Tomorrow. Let’s have a look, shall we?

For all the controversy that OpenAI has been courting these last few months, they've been making solid headway with publishers. The latest being Condé Nast. It's almost as if parent companies of news organisations have realised that the winds are changing.

In other news, we've been using silicone-based hardware for so long, not many of us are experimenting with other possible solutions. Which include and aren't relegated to squishy human brains.

On to a little little bit of housekeeping. Indian food and delivery business Zomato has acquired Paytm's ticketing business in what is largely being touted as a smart move. Good news for those looking to get into tech, startups are going to start hiring in the next few months, if a TeamLease EdTech survey is to be believed.

Finally, NDTV Profit is running a survey on young engineering graduates looking to get into AI and AI-related roles. It doesn't take more than 3 minutes to finish. Fill it in here.

Now on to the wrap!