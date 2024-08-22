Lexlegis.ai Launches Legal AI Platform To Empower Tax, Legal Professionals

Lexlegis.ai, a legal tech solutions company, has announced the launch of India's first large language model designed for the legal-tech sector. The artificial intelligence platform assists legal practitioners by providing issue-specific judgments and precise citations, reducing the manual effort involved in compiling extensive case documents for Indian courts.

With India's judicial system currently grappling with over 44.9 million pending cases, Lexlegis.ai aims to offer a transformative solution. The platform leverages advanced algorithms to accelerate legal research.

Built on a repository of cases across diverse legal domains, Lexlegis.ai allows advocates, lawyers and legal teams to navigate the complexities of the legal landscape more efficiently. It can scan and analyse legal documents, identify relevant information and flag inconsistencies, reducing the time spent on manual reviews.

Lexlegis.ai’s ‘Ask’ feature, a core component of the platform, serves as a paralegal assistant that provides instant legal answers that cut down research time. Through the tool, advocates can potentially free up time for more critical tasks and addressing the inefficiencies that plague the legal system. The tool also offers transparency and clarity in AI's reasoning, including opposing views with Explainable AI, the company said.

"India's legal backlog exceeds 44.9 million cases, underscoring the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle this crisis. Lexlegis.ai is designed to empower judiciary and legal professionals with AI-driven tools that simplify and sharpen research. Our forthcoming features, Interact and Draft, will further streamline legal processes, enabling professionals to save time and improve accuracy," said Saakar S. Yadav, founder and chief executive officer of Lexlegis.ai.