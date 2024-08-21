Leaders Should Temper Expectations Around Gen AI In Finance: Gartner

Although Gartner experts forecast disillusionment with gen AI tools in finance, the technology will still be useful for finance professionals. Gen AI uses text as its source, so for tasks that require analysis of text, such as contract analysis, it will have applications.

“Finance functions could also use gen AI to do things they currently don’t. For example, comparing an inbound vendor invoice with the negotiated pricing to make sure charges align with the agreed prices,” said Mark D. McDonald, senior director analyst in the Gartner finance practice.

“The main strengths of gen AI in finance are its ease of access and simplicity of use. With many vendors offering private in-house gen AI solutions, harnessing such tools is largely a case of teaching employees how to use it and under what circumstances it is a reliable solution,” added McDonald.

With regard to tasks that are based on numerical data, finance functions will need to rely on various applications of machine learning. This can help finance professionals with tasks like forecasting revenue, finding errors in large volumes of data, analysing financial results and detecting trends that otherwise could be missed.

“One of the main benefits of machine learning is that finance leaders can quantify the quality of the algorithm's output which can serve as evidence for auditable transactions,” said McDonald.