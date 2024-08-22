Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review: It's All About The AI

You can also have a conversation with Gemini Live with hardly any latency and lag. A cousin was looking for wedding venues in Goa and I checked to see if Gemini Advanced on the Pixel 9 could help. From shortlisting venues based on criteria like "close to the beach and a river" to more granular questions on food options to even cost, Gemini had quick answers for them all. For instance, Gemini clearly couldn't provide us with exact costing but mentioned factors that influence costs at the venue. And I noticed that though it transcribed some words wrong as it heard me, it still got the question right. For instance, Gemini heard Arpora as Opera but told me I was likely asking about Arpora in Goa and provided me the information I wanted. And obviously, Gemini could help create a document, pitch deck, and more.

Pixel Screenshots is another AI-powered productivity app that scans and helps you bring up information you need. For instance, when you are looking for a tracking number for a shipment based on a screenshot of a tracking page. Rather than scroll through screenshots to find the one I want, I asked Pixel Screenshots, and it told me the waybill number for tracking.

Gemini also has extensions for Google Calendar, Tasks, Keep Notes and utilities such as Bluetooth, the flashlight and more, all of which help improve productivity. Expect deeper integrations with other Google and apps services soon.

There’s also Pixel Studio, an image generator app. It leverages Google's Imagen 3 text-to-image model in the cloud and seems like fun. Like many other AI image generator apps, you can let your imagination run wild (within the boundaries set for the tool) and do things like asking Pixel Studio to imagine the livery of aircraft if Air India acquired Emirates.

The Weather app also gets an AI boost, and you get a custom weather report for the day ahead. Unfortunately, given how much of a hit-and-miss forecasting is in our parts I'm not sure about what Gemini Nano can do if the source data isn't good enough. The AI weather report told me it would be a muggy morning but asked me to grab my umbrella before I headed out. Fingers crossed.

Call Notes is another feature I think I would find particularly useful. It transcribes and summarises a call after obtaining permission from all parties on the call and you can go back anytime you need some information from the call. Unfortunately, the feature seems unavailable in India yet, so I will wait to check it out.