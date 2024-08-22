Cybersecurity To Data Analytics — Hiring To Increase In Next Six Months
Bangalore is expected to see the strongest hiring intent at 74%.
Cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimisation will see stronger hiring in the market in the second half of 2024, leaving mainstream professions like medical, engineering and law behind.
Full-Stack Developer, SEO Executive, Digital Sales Associate, and UI/UX Designer are the most in-demand job roles for freshmen, according to a report by TeamLease EdTech.
In fact, the top-three industries that exhibit active hiring intent are e-commerce and technology start-ups at 61%, engineering and infrastructure at 59%, and retail at 54%.
Cities Which Will See Most Hiring
The silicon valley of India, Bangalore, is expected to see the strongest hiring intent at 74%. This is followed by Mumbai at 60% and Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, at 54%, according to the report.
Positive Hiring Landscape
The report, which surveyed over 603 companies across India, found that 72% of employers plan to hire freshers in the coming months. This is expected to be 7% higher than the July–December period last year.
This indicates a positive trend in the job market, especially for students right out of college.
What Are Employers Looking For?
Upgrading the curriculum alongside experiential learning and industry-academia collaboration are two key suggestions made by employers.
Statistically, while 70% of employers advocate enhancing curriculum with experiential learning, 62% lean towards the latter.
The report also highlighted staple demand for degree apprenticeships, with the largest portion stemming from manufacturing at 25%, followed by engineering and infrastructure at 19%, and construction and real estate at 11%.