Cybersecurity To Data Analytics — Hiring To Increase In Next Six Months

Cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimisation will see stronger hiring in the market in the second half of 2024, leaving mainstream professions like medical, engineering and law behind.

Full-Stack Developer, SEO Executive, Digital Sales Associate, and UI/UX Designer are the most in-demand job roles for freshmen, according to a report by TeamLease EdTech.

In fact, the top-three industries that exhibit active hiring intent are e-commerce and technology start-ups at 61%, engineering and infrastructure at 59%, and retail at 54%.