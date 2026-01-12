TCS Q3 Attrition Rate Rises Marginally To 13.5%, Headcount Lowers By Over 11,000 Employees

On a sequential basis, the workforce dropped by 11,151 employees to 5,82,163 in the October-December quarter from 5,93,314 employees in the preceding September quarter of FY26. The voluntary last-12 months (LTM) attrition rate rose to 13.5% compared to 13% in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the Q3 performance, Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said “Our associates are at the heart of our transformation into an AIfirst enterprise. As of this quarter, there are over 217,000 associates with advanced AI skills, directly powering client success at scale.''

''We doubled our intake of fresh graduates with higher order skills, rapidly expanding our next-generation talent pool,'' added Kunnumal. During the last quarter, TCS did not mention its quarterly attrition rate and total headcount figures while reporting its quarterly earnings figures to the stock exchanges, in an unusual move. The management later revealed the employment figures during the post-earnings press conference.