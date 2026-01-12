TCS Q3 Results: Net Profit Misses Estimates, Revenue Up 2%; Bumper Dividend Declared

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. posted a net profit of Rs 10,657 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, which marked a slump of 11.7% as against Rs 12,075 crore in the preceding quarter.

The bottom-line has fallen short of the estimate of Rs 12,868 crore, as projected by the analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The IT major's revenue, however, edged 2% higher sequentially at Rs 67,087 crore, which was in line with the estimate of Rs 66,893 crore.

The earnings before interest and taxes also rose 2% to Rs 16,889 crore, as compared to Rs 16,565 crore in the preceding quarter. This was also in line with the estimates.

The EBIT margin stayed flat sequentially at 25.2%, marginally higher as against the estimate of 24.9%.

The company declared a bumper dividend of Rs 57, which comprises a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and a special dividend of Rs 46 a share.