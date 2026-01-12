TCS Dividend Announcement: What To Expect From The IT Behemoth On Payouts Ahead Of Q3 Results

Tata Consultancy Services will announce its third-quarter results on Monday, Jan. 12, with investors also watching for a dividend declaration.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect the company to announce a dividend of Rs 34.19 per share for the quarter. Estimates from 26 analysts range from a low of Rs six per share to a high of Rs 75 per share.

So far in the current financial year, the company has paid dividends totalling Rs 22 per share. For the full year, analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect a payout of Rs 115.72 per share. This implies that the market expects close to Rs 94 per share in dividends over the remaining part of the financial year.