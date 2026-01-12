TCS Dividend Tops Market Expectations With Special Payout — Check Record Date And More

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) on Monday announced a bumper dividend of Rs 57 for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year, topping street expectations by a wider estimate.

India's largest IT exporter announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and a special dividend of Rs 46 per share, according to its notification to the exchanges.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the payout is Jan. 17 and the amount will be paid to them on Feb. 3, as per the company's exchange filing.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expect the company to announce a dividend of Rs 34.19 per share for the quarter. Estimates from 26 analysts range from a low of Rs six per share to a high of Rs 75 per share.