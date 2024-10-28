Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Sun Pharma, IGL, Pfizer, Indian Oil Q2 Results Today

In the ongoing earnings season, it’s going to be another busy day for investors on Monday, Oct. 28, as more than 170 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 results.

The investors and market experts will keep a watch on the key financial metrics for the September quarter of the current fiscal of some of the big companies like Adani Power Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Tata Technologies, Pfizer Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., IGL, Pfizer Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Find below a recap of Q1 FY25 earnings reported by some of the top companies which will announce their Q2 results today and also find below the complete list of 173 firms which are expected to announce their quarterly results on Monday, October 28.