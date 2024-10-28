Bharti Airtel, Adani Power, BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Sun Pharma, IGL, Pfizer, Indian Oil Q2 Results Today
Ideaforge Technology, PNB, RailTel, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Allied Digital Services, Arvind Fashions, Bharat Heavy Electricals, HeidelbergCement India will also declare their quarterly results today.
In the ongoing earnings season, it’s going to be another busy day for investors on Monday, Oct. 28, as more than 170 companies are scheduled to announce their Q2 results.
The investors and market experts will keep a watch on the key financial metrics for the September quarter of the current fiscal of some of the big companies like Adani Power Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Tata Technologies, Pfizer Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., IGL, Pfizer Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.
Find below a recap of Q1 FY25 earnings reported by some of the top companies which will announce their Q2 results today and also find below the complete list of 173 firms which are expected to announce their quarterly results on Monday, October 28.
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results
Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 4,717.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, as compared to Rs 2,068.2 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue was up 2.4% to Rs 38,506.40 crore versus Rs 37,599.10 crore in the March quarter of FY 2024.
Bharti Airtel Q1 FY25 Highlights
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 38,506.40 crore versus Rs 37,599.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39,096.4 crore).
Ebitda up 1.8% to Rs 19,708 crore versus Rs 19,365 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20,591 crore).
Ebitda margin at 51.2% versus 51.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 52.7%).
Net profit up 128% to Rs 4,717.50 crore versus Rs 2,068.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,661.4 crore).
Mobile services ARPU up 1% at Rs 211 versus Rs 209.
Tata Technologies Q2 Results
Tata Technologies Ltd. reported a 3.2% rise in its net profit on a sequential basis at Rs 162 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, as compared to Rs 157 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue of the company fell 2.5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,269 crore versus 1,337.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2024.
Sun Pharma Q2 Results
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 2,835.62 crore in the June quarter. The company’s revenue jumped 6% YoY to Rs 12,652.75 crore during this period.
Adani Power Q2 Results
Adani Power Ltd.'s net profit more than doubled in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The city power distribution company's net profit rose to Rs 3,394.47 crore in the quarter ended June, as against Rs 1,655.95 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.
Adani Power Q1 FY25 Highlights
Revenue up 35.89% to Rs 14,955.63 crore versus Rs 11,005.54 crore.
Ebitda up 76.26% to Rs 6,194.31 crore versus Rs 3,514.23 crore.
Margin at 41.41% versus 31.93%, up 948 bps.
Net profit (ex-other income) up 104.98% to Rs 3,394.47 crore versus Rs 1,655.95 crore.
Ambuja Cements Q2 Results
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer posted a profit of Rs 571 crore in the quarter ended June. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 519 crore.
Ambuja Cements Q1 FY25 Highlights
Revenue down 4.5% to Rs 4516 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4738 crore).
Ebitda down 31.9% to Rs 646 crore (Estimate: Rs 796.6 crore).
Ebitda margin narrowed to 14.3% vs 20.1% (Estimate: 16%).
Net profit down 11.5% to Rs 571 crore (Estimate: Rs 519 crore).
Indraprastha Gas Q2 Results
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.'s (IGL) consolidated net profit jumped 10.8% sequentially in the first quarter of the current financial year.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 480 crore in the quarter ended June compared to Rs 433 crore registered in the year-ago period.
IGL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights
Revenue down 1.9% to Rs 3,521 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore.
Ebitda up 11.3% to Rs 580 crore versus Rs 521 crore.
Margin expanded to 16.5% versus 14.5%.
Net Profit up 10.8% to Rs 480 crore versus Rs 433 crore.
Indian Oil Corp Q2 Results
Indian Oil Corp.'s profit fell sequentially in the first quarter of financial year 2025, missing analysts' estimates by a wide margin.
IOCL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights
Revenue down 1.77% to Rs 1.93 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.07 lakh crore).
Ebitda down 17.26% to Rs 8,634.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,253.33 crore).
Margin at 4.46% versus 5.27% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.5%).
Net profit down 45.36% to Rs 2,643.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,330.95 crore).
BHEL Q2 Results
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s consolidated net loss widened in the first quarter of the current financial year due to rise in material costs.
BHEL Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights
Revenue up 9.6% to Rs 5,485 crore crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 170 crore versus Rs 179 crore Ebitda loss.
Net loss widened to to Rs 211 crore from loss of Rs 204 crore.
Pfizer Q2 Results
In the first quarter of financial year 2025, Pfizer Ltd. reported a 61.1% jump in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year, beating analyst estimates. Revenue increased by 5.9% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 563 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 536.7 crore.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Oct. 28
Companies announcing their Q2 results on Oct. 28 are Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Abhishek Finlease Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., ADF Foods Ltd., Allied Digital Services Ltd., Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Alka India Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Anand Rayons Ltd., Arrow Greentech Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Aryan Share and Stock Brokers Ltd., Asian Star Co.Ltd., Best Eastern Hotels Ltd., Betala Global Securities Ltd., Bhageria Industries Ltd., Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bharti Hexacom Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Camex Ltd., Computer Age Management Services Ltd., CarTrade Tech Ltd., Cella Space Ltd., Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd., CIL Securities Ltd., John Cockerill India Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., Deep Industries Ltd., Devinsu Trading Ltd., DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd. and D.P. Abhushan Ltd.
Additionally, the companies releasing Q2 results include Dutron Polymers Ltd., Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd., Dynamic Portfolio Management and Services Ltd., Dynamic Industries Ltd., Elantas Beck India Ltd., Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Excel Realty N Infra Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Forbes & Company Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd., Gallantt Ispat Ltd., Galaxy Bearings Ltd., Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd., Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd, Genesys International Corporation Ltd., Gillette India Ltd., Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd., Greenpanel Industries Ltd., Greenply Industries Ltd., Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd., Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd., HeidelbergCement India Ltd., Hemo Organic Ltd., Hester Biosciences Ltd., Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Impex Ferro Tech Ltd., Indegene Ltd., Indian Bank Ltd., Industrial & Prudential Investments Co. Ltd., Infobeans Technologies Ltd., Interarch Building Products Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Iris Business Services Ltd.
Other firms declaring September quarter results on Monday include JBM Auto Ltd., Jindal Drilling Industries Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Kanani Industries Ltd., Kaya Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Khaitan (India) Ltd., Kiran Syntex Ltd., Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., KSS Ltd., Kalyani Steels Ltd., LG Balakrishnan & Bros. Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd., LKP Finance Ltd., LMW Ltd., Machino Plastics Ltd., Madhusudan Industries Ltd., Maharashtra Seamless Ltd., Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Minaxi Textiles Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Credo, Brands Marketing Ltd., Nandan Denim Ltd., Nesco Ltd., Nila Infrastructures Ltd., and Nilkamal Ltd.
NOCIL Ltd., North Arc Capital Ltd., Odyssey Technologies Ltd., Ontic Finserve Ltd., Orient Bell Ltd., Padmanabh Industries Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd., Pavna Industries Ltd., Prospect Commodities Ltd., and Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd, will also declare their earnings for July-September period.
Also declaring the results are Pfizer Ltd., PTC India Financial Services Ltd., Photon Capital Advisors Ltd., Punjab National Bank Ltd., Poly Medicure Ltd., Punctual Trading Ltd., Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Ltd., Quess Corp Ltd., Radhika Jeweltech Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., Ram Ratna Wires Ltd., Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd., Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., Regency Fincorp Ltd., Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd., Risa International Ltd., SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd., Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd., Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd., Sapphire Foods India Ltd., Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd., Span Divergent Ltd., Semac Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd., Simplex Realty Ltd., SIS Ltd., SJS Enterprises Ltd., Skipper Ltd., South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd., Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., Shree Precoated Steel Ltd., SRG Housing Finance Ltd., State Trading Corporation of India Ltd., Stove Kraft Ltd., and Sterling Green Woods Ltd.
Other companies include Styrenix Performance Material Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd., Sunshield Chemicals Ltd., Supriya Lifescience Ltd., SV Global Mill Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., Transoceanic Properties Ltd., T.Spiritual World Ltd., TV Today Network Ltd., TV Vision Ltd., Unicommerce Esolutions Ltd., Vandana Knitwear Ltd., Veefin Solutions Ltd., Vesuvius India Ltd., Vintage Coffee And Beverages Ltd., Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., and West Leisure Resorts Ltd.