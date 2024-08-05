Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Profit Doubles To Rs 4,717.50 Crore

Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a 128% quarter-on-quarter advance in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 4,717.50 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 2,068.20 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification. This was above the Rs 3,661.4-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The profit is above estimates on account of one-time interest waiver on variable licence fees worth Rs 735 crore in the quarter.