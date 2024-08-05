Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Profit Doubles To Rs 4,717.50 Crore
The profit is above estimates on account of one-time interest waiver on variable licence fees worth Rs 735 crore in the quarter.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. reported a 128% quarter-on-quarter advance in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.
The company recorded a net profit of Rs 4,717.50 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 2,068.20 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification. This was above the Rs 3,661.4-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bharti Airtel Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 38,506.40 crore versus Rs 37,599.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 39,096.4 crore).
Ebitda up 1.8% to Rs 19,708 crore versus Rs 19,365 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20,591 crore).
Ebitda margin at 51.2% versus 51.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 52.7%).
Net profit up 128% to Rs 4,717.50 crore versus Rs 2,068.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,661.4 crore).
Mobile services ARPU up 1% at Rs 211 versus Rs 209.
Bharti Airtel rolled out an additional 6,300 towers and 15,500 mobile broadband stations in the quarter.
While the homes business, on the back of healthy customer additions, delivered revenue growth of 17.6% year-on-year, revenue of Digital TV remained stable with a 16.3-million customer base at the end of the quarter.
"Q1 FY25 was yet another steady quarter, with India revenue growing at 1.9% sequentially and sustained Ebitda margin expansion to 53.7%. Our stringent focus on driving cost efficiencies is reflected in strong operating leverage," said Gopal Vittal, managing director, Bharti Airtel.