Q2 Results Live Updates: Restaurant Brands Asia Loss Widens; Bharti Airtel Misses Estimates

Q2 Results Live Updates: JSW Infrastructure Profit Rises 40%
JSW Infrastructure Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18% at Rs 1,001 crore versus Rs 848 crore.
Ebitda rises 19% at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 352 crore.
Ebitda margin at 42% vs 41.5%.
Net profit up 40% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 267 crore.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Spandana Sphoorty Net Loss Widens To Rs 204 Crore
Spandana Sphoorty Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Total income rises 7% at Rs 659 crore vs Rs 614 crore.
Net loss at Rs 204 crore versus profit of Rs 116 crore.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Restaurant Brands Asia Net Loss Widens To Rs 65.45 Crore
Restaurant Brands Asia Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 632.43 crore versus Rs 624.90 crore.
Net loss at Rs 65.45 crore versus loss of Rs 50.65 crore.
Ebitda up 12% to Rs 63.25 crore versus Rs 56.24 crore.
Margin at 10.0% versus 9.0%.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's India Mobile Services Rises 19%
Bharti Airtel's India business posts quarterly revenues of Rs 31,561 crore with a 16.9% year-on-year jump and an, 8.7% quarter-on-quarter rise, backed by improved realizations in mobile segment and sustained momentum in Homes and Airtel Business.
Mobile services India revenues up 18.5% year-on-year, led by tariff repair, strong smartphone data customer additions and underlying mix improvement.
Airtel Business revenues up 10.7% year-on-year, led by growth in domestic portfolio.
Homes business continues on growth momentum, revenues up 17.3% year-on-year led by strong customer additions.
Digital TV revenues up 1% year-on-year.
Q2 Results Live Updates: J. Kumar lnfraprojects Net Profit Rises 23%
J. Kumar lnfraprojects Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.0% to Rs 1,292.37 crore versus Rs 1,104.18 crore.
Net profit up 23% to Rs 90.16 crore versus Rs 73.44 crore.
Ebitda up 18% to Rs 188.48 crore versus Rs 159.56 crore.
Margin at 14.6% versus 14.5%.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Profit Falls 12%
Bharti Airtel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 41,473.30 crore versus Rs 38,506.40 crore.
Net profit down 12% to Rs 4,153.40 crore versus Rs 4,717.50 crore.
Ebitda up 9% to Rs 21,846.20 crore versus Rs 20,071.10 crore.
Margin at 52.7% versus 51.6%.
ARPU at Rs 233 versus Rs 211.
Exceptional loss of Rs 854 crore versus exceptional gain of Rs 735 crore.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Ajanta Pharma Profit Up 11%
Ajanta Pharma Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.4% to Rs 1,186.64 crore versus Rs 1,028.44 crore.
Net profit up 11% to Rs 216.48 crore versus Rs 195.30 crore.
Ebitda up 7% to Rs 311.17 crore versus Rs 290.66 crore.
Margin at 26.2% versus 28.3%.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Maharashtra Seamless Profit Falls 12%
Maharashtra Seamless Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.8% to Rs 1,292.81 crore versus Rs 1,535.15 crore.
Net profit down 12% to Rs 220.16 crore versus Rs 250.62 crore.
Ebitda down 30% to Rs 232.04 crore versus Rs 332.39 crore.
Margin at 17.9% versus 21.7%.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Bharti Hexacom Profit Falls 50%
Bharti Hexacom Q2 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 2,097.60 crore versus Rs 1,910.60 crore.
Net profit down 50% to Rs 253.10 crore versus Rs 511.20 crore.
Ebitda up 14% to Rs 1,001.90 crore versus Rs 875.80 crore.
Margin at 47.8% versus 45.8%.
Q2 Results Live Updates: Adani Power Revenue Up
Adani Power Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 13,289 crore versus Rs 12,981 crore
Ebitda up 2% at Rs 5,276 crore versus Rs 5,172 crore
Margin at 39.6% versus 39.8%
Net profit at Rs 3,298 crore versus Rs 6,594 crore
Q2 Results Live Updates: Indian Oil Profit Drops 93%
Indian Oil Q2 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 10% at Rs 1.74 lakh crore versus Rs 1.93 lakh crore
Net profit down 93% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 2,643 crore
Ebitda down 56% at Rs 3,773 crore versus Rs 8,636 crore
Ebitda margin at 2.2% versus 4.5%.
Q2 Live Updates: LIC Housing Finance Profit Beat Estimate
LIC Housing Finance India Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 12% at Rs 1,329 crore versus Rs 1,188 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,235 crore)
Total Income up 2.6% at Rs 6,932 crore versus Rs 6,759 crore
Q2 Live Updates: Elantas Beck India
Elantas Beck India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 163 crore
Ebitda down 12% at Rs 33 crore versus Rs 38 crore
Ebitda margin at 18.1% vs 23.1%
Net profit down 11% at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 35 crore
Q2 Live Updates: Stove Kraft Net Profit Sees Tepid Rise
Stove Kraft Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up10.1% at Rs 418 crore versus Rs 380 crore
Ebitda up 23.1% at Rs 49 crore versus Rs 39.8 crore
Margin at 11.7% versus 10.5%
Net profit up 1.2% at Rs 16.7 crore versus Rs 16.5 crore
Q2 Live Updates: JBM Auto Net profit Up 7.6%
JBM Auto Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 7.6% at Rs 52.6 crore versus Rs 48.9 crore
Revenue up 4.5% at Rs 1,286 crore versus Rs 1,231 crore
Ebitda up 18.2% at Rs 165 crore versus Rs 140 crore
Margin at 12.8% versus 11.3%
The board approved proposal to split each share into two.
Q2 Live Updates: Heidelberg Cement Net Profit Slips 69%
Heidelberg Cement India Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19% at Rs 461 crore versus Rs 566 crore.
Ebitda down 46% at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 69 crore.
Ebitda margin at 8.1% versus 12.3%
Net profit down 69% at Rs 11 crore versus Rs 36 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Welspun Living Profit Rises Marginally
Welspun Living Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.5% at Rs 2,873 crore versus Rs 2,509 crore.
Ebitda flat at Rs 358 crore.
Margin at 12.4% versus 14.3%.
Net profit up 1% at Rs 202 crore versus Rs 200 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Sun Pharma Net Profit Up 28%
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.01% at Rs 13,291.4 crore versus Rs 12192.4 crore.
Ebitda up 32.2% at Rs 3939 crore versus Rs 2979.4 crore.
Ebitda margin at 29.63% verus 24.43%.
Net profit up 27.94% at Rs 3040 crore versus Rs 2376 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: BHEL Reports Net Profit Of Rs 106 Crore
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit at Rs 106 crore versus loss of Rs 63 crore.
Revenue up 28.5% at Rs 6,584 crore versus Rs 5,125 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 275 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 154 crore.
Ebitda margin At 4.2%.
Q2 Live Updates: Poly Medicure Reports 10% Jump In Net Profit
Poly Medicure Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Margin at 27.5% versus 25%.
Ebitda up 36.9% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 84.2 crore.
Revenue up 24.5% at Rs 420 crore versus Rs 337 crore.
Net Profit up 40.6% at Rs 87.5 crore versus Rs 62.2 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Paras Defence Net profit Up 45%
Paras Defence And Space Technologies Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 42% at Rs 87.1 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.
Ebitda up 46.3% at Rs 22.7 crore versus Rs 15.5 crore.
Margin at 26.1% versus 25.3%.
Net profit up 45% at Rs 12.7 crore versus Rs 8.8 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Jain Irrigation Reports Net Loss
Jain Irrigation Systems Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.5% at Rs 1,192 crore versus Rs 1,362 crore.
Ebitda down 22.2% at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 178 crore.
Margin at 11.6% versus 13.1%
Net loss of Rs 13.2 crore versus profit of Rs 8.3 crore
Q2 Live Updates: Supriya Lifesciences Profit Up 93.7%
Supriya Lifesciences Q2 Highlights (YoY)
Margin at 39% versus 22.7%.
Ebitda at Rs 64.7 crore versus Rs 31.8 crore
Revenue up 18.6% at Rs 166 crore versus Rs 140 crore.
Net Profit up 93.7% at Rs 46 crore versus Rs 23.8 crore.
Q2 Live Updates: Punjab National Bank Profit Surges
PNB Q2 Highlights (Standalone)
NII up 6% at Rs 10,517 crore versus Rs 9,923 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA at 4.48% versus 4.98% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.46% versus 0.60% (QoQ)
Net Profit up 145% at Rs 4,303 crore versus Rs 1,756 crore (YoY)
Q2 Results Live: Firstsource Solutions Net Profit Muted
Firstsource Solutions Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit up 2% at Rs 138 crore versus Rs 135 crore
Revenue up 8% at Rs 1,926 crore versus Rs 1,791 crore
Ebit up 6% at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 197 crore
Margin at 10.8% versus 11%
Q2 Results Live: Sapphire Foods Report Loss
Sapphire Foods Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net loss of Rs 6.2 crore versus profit of Rs 15.2 crore
Revenue up 8.2% at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 643 crore
Ebitda down 2.7% at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 115 crore
Margin at 16.1% versus 17.9%
Q2 Results Live: Kalyani Steels Profit Jumps Nearly 30%
Kalyani Steels Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit up 29.1% at Rs 67.4 crore versus Rs 52.2 crore
Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 492 crore versus Rs 461 crore
Ebitda up 21.8% at Rs 91.9 crore versus Rs 75.4 crore
Margin at 18.7% versus 16.3%
Q2 Results Live: Indian Bank Net Profit Up
Indian Bank Q2 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 36% at Rs 2,706 crore versus Rs 1,988 crore
Net interest income up 8% at Rs 6,194 crore versus Rs 5,740 crore
Gross NPA at 3.48% versus 3.77% (QoQ)
Net NPA at 0.27% versus 0.39% (QoQ)
Q2 Results Live: CAMS Earnings Grow In Double Digit
CAMS Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 10.2% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 331 crore
Net Profit up 13% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 107 crore
Ebit up 14.3% at Rs 152 crore versus Rs 132 crore
Ebit margin at 41.6% versus 40.1%
Board approves interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.
Q2 Results Live: Ambuja Cements Sees 4-5% Demand Growth In FY25
"Strong infrastructure demand and ongoing needs from the housing and commercial sectors are anticipated to boost cement demand in H2FY25. The introduction of PMAY Urban Housing 2.0, with an allocation of Rs 11 lakh crore, along with Government’s continued focus on infrastructure development as the key to economic growth augurs well for cement sector. Strategic investments in roads, railways along with urban and commercial amenities, is poised to drive robust growth. We expect demand during FY25 to grow in the range of 4-5%."
Q2 Results Live: Ambuja Cements Q2 Earnings Highlights
Revenues grew despite weak cement pricing environment pan- India
Ebitda impacted by 71% annual rise in 'purchase of stock in trade'
Power and fuel costs down 17% year on year
Freight expenses down 2% on annual basis
Sales up 9% YoY to 14.2 million tonnes
Q2 volumes were the highest volume in a Q2 series in last 5 years
Q2 Results Live: Ambuja Cements Q2 Other Highlights
Volume growth of 9% year-on-year, at 14.2 million tonnes, highest volume in Q2 series in the last five years.
Highest quarterly revenue of Rs 7,516 crore, up 1%.
Operating Ebitda at Rs 1,111 crore which is Rs 780 per million tonnes. Ebitda margin at 14.8% which is highest amongst peers.
Q2 Results Live: Arvind Net Profit Declines
Arvind Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit down 25.4% at Rs 62.8 crore versus Rs 84.2 crore.
Revenue up 13.9% at Rs 2,188 crore versus Rs 1,922 crore
Ebitda up 7.3% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 206 crore
Margin at 10.1% versus 10.7%
Q2 Results Live: Ambuja Cements Revenue Up
Ambuja Cements Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit down 22% at Rs 500.66 crore vs Rs 643.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 458.5 crore)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 4213.24 crore vs Rs 3,970 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,923.5 crore)
Ebitda down 12.02% at Rs 680.52 crore vs Rs 773.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 522.86 crore)
Margin at 16.5% versus 19.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.3%)
Q2 Results Live: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Consolidated, YoY)
Net profit up 58.5% at Rs 1,122 crore versus Rs 533 crore
Revenue up 71.9% at Rs 2,846 crore versus Rs 1,655 crore
Q2 Results Live: Ajmera Realty Net Profit Up 59%
Ajmera Realty Q2 Highlights ( Consolidated, YoY)
Net Profit up 58.5% at Rs 36.3 crore vs Rs 22.9 crore
Revenue up 37.6% at Rs 200 crore vs Rs 145 crore
EBITDA up 60% at Rs 60.3 crore vs Rs 37.7 crore
Margin at 30.2% vs 25.9%
Q2 Results Live: CarTrade Tech (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit up 34.1% at Rs 30.7 crore versus Rs 22.9 crore
Revenue up 9.2% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 141 crore
EBITDA up 50.8% at Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 21.6 crore
Margin at 21.2% versus 15.3%
Q2 Results Live: Check Sun Pharma Estimates
Sun Pharma is expected to report a net profit of Rs 2,932 crore in the second quarter, according to analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue may come at Rs 13,321 crore.
On the operating side, Ebitda is likely to be Rs 3,753 crore, while the margin can be 28%.
Q2 Results Live: Ambuja Cements Estimates
Ambuja Cements is expected to report a net profit of Rs 510 crore in the second quarter, according to analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue may come at Rs 7,171 crore.
On the operating side, Ebitda is likely to be Rs 930 crore, while the margin can be 13%.
Q2 Results Live: Bharti Airtel Estimates
Bharti Airtel is expected to report a net profit of Rs 4,398 crore in the second quarter, according to analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue may come at Rs 41,295 crore.
On the operating side, Ebitda is likely to be Rs 21,757 crore, while the margin can be 52.7%.
Q2 Results Live: Busy Day With Major Companies
Monday will be another busy day as dozens of companies are slated to report their second quarter financial results. The major ones are Bharti Airtel Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., Punjab National Bank and Sun Pharma Ltd.
Here is the full list of companies:
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Power, ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Ambuja Cements, Anant Raj, Arvind, Arvind Fashions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CAMS, CarTrade Tech, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Elantas Beck India, Federal Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Gallantt Ispat, Genesys International Corporation, Gillette India, Greenpanel Industries, Greenply Industries, Heidelbergcement India, Ideaforge Technology, IGL, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, JBM Auto, Jain Irrigation Systems, J Kumar Infraprojects, JSW Infrastructure, KFin Technologies, Kalpataru Projects International, Kalyani Steels, LIC Housing Finance, Maharashtra Seamless, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, NESCO, NILKAMAL, NOCIL, Northern Arc Capital, Paradeep Phosphates, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, Punjab National Bank, Poly Medicure, Quess Corp, RailTel Corporation of India, Restaurant Brands Asia, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods India, Shaily Engineering Plastics, SIS, Skipper, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Stove Kraft, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Supriya Lifescience, Tata Technologies, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Unicommerce Esolutions, Vesuvius India, Welspun Living.