Pfizer Q1 Results: Profit Rises 61%, Beats Estimates

Pfizer Ltd. on Monday reported a 61.1% jump in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year, beating analyst estimates.

The biopharmaceutical firm recorded a net profit of Rs 151 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 94 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification. That compared with the Rs 139.5 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 5.9% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 563 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 536.7 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 60.3% year-on-year to Rs 177 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 31.5% in comparison with 20.8% in the same period in the previous fiscal. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 164.7 crore and 30.70%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 2.49% higher at Rs 5,374 per share, compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.