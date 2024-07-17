"Q1 Results FY25: On Wednesday, July 17, some of India's prominent names, like LTIMindtree, Asian Paints, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Regency Fincorp, RO Jewels and other notable companies will declare their earnings.Bajaj Auto, Just Dial, L&T Finance, DB Corp and Century Textiles were among the companies that posted their June-end quarterly results on Tuesday, July 16.All attention will be towards the third week of July with industry giants like RIL, Infosys and Paytm declaring their earnings this week..Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd., Artson Engineering Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Franklin Industries Ltd., Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd., INTEGRA Engineering India Ltd., Lotus Chocolate Co Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., National Standard (India) Ltd., Parshva Enterprises Ltd., Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd., Regency Fincorp Ltd., JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd., RO Jewels Ltd., Sanathnagar Enterprises Limited, Shish Industries Ltd., Surana Solar Limited, Trident Lifeline, Vanta Bioscience Ltd., Vimta Labs Ltd., Vivid Mercantile Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, July 17..Asian Paints Q1 Preview: Growth May Be Impacted By Price Cuts, Weaker Product Mix.India's benchmark stock indices ended at a fresh closing high for a third day in a row on Tuesday, tracking sharp gains in ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 settled 26.30 points, or 0.11% higher at 24.613.00, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.06% to close at 80,716.55. In the first half of the trade, the Nifty hit a fresh high of 24,661.25, and Sensex touched a fresh high of 80,898.30.The stock market in India will be closed on Wednesday, 17 July for Muharram. Normal trading activities will resume from Thursday, July 18..TCS Q1 Results: Margin Contracts, But Long-Term Forecast Maintained.HCLTech Q1 Results: Profit Jumps Nearly 7%, FY25 Guidance Maintained.IREDA Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30% To Rs 384 Crore.Jio Financial Q1 Results: Profit Stays Flat On Lower Interest Income.HDFC Life Q1 Results: Revenue Rises, Margin Contracts.HDFC AMC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 26.6% To Rs 604 Crore.Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Profit Increases 63% To Rs 131 Crore."