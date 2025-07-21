Eternal Q1 Results: Zomato Parent's Net Profit Falls 36% To Rs 25 Crore, Misses Estimates

Eternal's food delivery segment's net profit rose 6% sequentially to Rs 465 crore, while the quick commerce segment reported a net loss of Rs 42 crore from Rs 82 crore in the previous quarter. The hyperpure business also reported a loss of Rs 5 crore in the quarter-under-review, narrower than Rs 8 crore in the March quarter.

In terms of revenue, the food delivery segment reported a rise of 10% sequentially to Rs 2,261 crore, quick commerce reported a growth of 40% to Rs 2,400 crore, hyperpure's revenue rose 25% to Rs 2,295 crore, while the going-out revenue dropped 10% to Rs 207 crore compared to the preceding March quarter of FY26.

Eternal also announced that it will launch a new service where food will be prepared, sold and delivered to customers in a bid to rival Zepto Cafe. The company will incorporate a wholly-owned subsidiary named Blinkit Foods Ltd. with a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh.

"Blinkit Foods is proposed to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and would inter-alia engage in the business of providing food services (including innovation, preparation, sourcing, sale and delivery of food to customers)," said Eternal in its stock exchange filing.