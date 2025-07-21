Zomato Parent Eternal Stock Rises Over 7% After Q1 Revenue, Ebitda Surge
Eternal's Q1 revenue rose 23% during the June quarter to Rs 7,167 crore.
Zomato parent Eternal Ltd. saw its stock surge over 7% after its first quarter results for fiscal 2026 on Monday. The firm saw a nearly 60% sequential jump in its earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation to Rs 115 crore.
The Deepinder Goyal-led company's revenue rose 22.9% to Rs 7,167 crore, as compared to Rs 5,833 crore in the preceding quarter.
Eternal Q1FY26 Results (Consolidated, QoQ)
Net profit down 35.9% at Rs 25 crore versus Rs 39 crore.
Revenue up 22.9% At Rs 7,167 crore versus Rs 5,833 crore.
Ebitda up 59.7% At Rs 115 crore versus Rs 72 crore.
Margin at 1.6% versus 1.2%
Segment-Wise Profit Breakdown
Eternal's food delivery segment's net profit rose 6% sequentially to Rs 465 crore, while the quick commerce segment reported a net loss of Rs 42 crore from Rs 82 crore in the previous quarter. The hyperpure business also reported a loss of Rs 5 crore in the quarter-under-review, narrower than Rs 8 crore in the March quarter.
In terms of revenue, the food delivery segment reported a rise of 10% sequentially to Rs 2,261 crore, quick commerce reported a growth of 40% to Rs 2,400 crore, hyperpure business revenue rose 25% to Rs 2,295 crore, while the going-out revenue dropped 10% to Rs 207 crore compared to the preceding March quarter of FY26.
Shares of Eternal Ltd closed 7.5% higher at Rs 257.2 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.49% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 26.32% in the last 12 months and fallen 0.56% on a year-to-date basis.