Zomato Q1 Preview: Strong Growth Visibility, But Focus On Quick Commerce Margins

Zomato-parent Eternal Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Monday and it has gained the confidence of a number of analysts.

Analysts across brokerages remain optimistic on Zomato's near-term performance, expecting strong topline growth led by both food delivery and Blinkit. Brokerages like Goldman Sachs and HDFC remain bullish, citing Zomato's product innovations and sustained momentum in expanding segments like Bistro.

However, caution lingers around margins and competitive intensity. While brokerages expect Blinkit's margins to improve gradually with scale, they acknowledge that profitability may not follow a linear path due to ongoing reinvestments and persistent rivalry. Analysts highlight that competition, particularly in quick commerce, will likely remain elevated for the next two to three years, delaying meaningful margin expansion.