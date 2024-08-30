Growth Inflation Trade-Off: RBI's Fuzzy Dichotomy

On Feb. 8, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 0.25% to 6.5%. Consumer price inflation for January came in at 6.52%, up from 5.72% in December 2022. In its monetary policy statement, the RBI said the decision was in "consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for CPI inflation of 4% within a band of +/-2 while supporting growth."

On Aug. 8, 2024, the RBI decided to "keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 6.50%." Consumer price inflation in July came in at 3.54%—down from 5.08% in June. The MPC statement continued with the convoluted semantic construct of "withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target while supporting growth."

It has been 18 months since India's benchmark repo rate has stayed at 6.50%. In this period, inflation has come down from 6.52% to 3.54%. Indeed, in the August assessment, the RBI points out that "Core (CPI, excluding food and fuel) inflation at 3.1% in May–June touched a new low in the current CPI series, with core services inflation also at its lowest in the series." The MPC statement also projected CPI inflation for 2024–25 at 4.5%.

Yet, despite its assessment of the balance of risks, the RBI chose to continue with a higher rate. The fact is, central banks have cut rates and taken contextual calls to support growth—in Switzerland, Sweden, Canada and Europe. And it is not that the MPC's decisions have been without dissent—MPC members Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma have dissented both on the rate and the stance. Goyal underlined that "the real rate affects the real sector" and the imperative for India "to create more productive jobs in order to utilise the demographic dividend as well as to prevent possible political instability." Varma repeated his "concerns about the unacceptable growth sacrifice induced by a monetary policy that is excessively restrictive."