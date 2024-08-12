Retail Inflation Hits Five-Year Low At 3.54%, Led By Base Effect

India's retail inflation dropped to the lowest since 2019, aided by the base effect even as the momentum in food prices continued to persist upwards.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 3.54% as compared to 5.08% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, released on Monday. This is the lowest since August 2019 and it is the first time since September 2019 that inflation is on or below the central bank's target of 4%.

A panel of economists polled by Bloomberg estimated inflation at 3.6% for the month.

Food and beverage prices saw a 5.06% rise in July, compared to 8.36% in June. Vegetable prices rose by 6.83% compared to 29.32% year-on-year. However, on a sequential basis, food and beverage inflation rose 2.5% from June.

Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, rose 3.37% as compared to 3.15% in June. This is the first time since September 2022 that core inflation has seen an upturn after a consistent decline.