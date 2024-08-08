RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged With 4:2 Majority, Status Quo On Stance

India's Monetary Policy Committee, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the ninth straight meeting. He continued to remain cautious on inflation amidst elevated food inflation.

After the review, the MPC decided the following on lending rates:

To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with a 4:2 majority.

The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.

The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is 6.75%.

The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April last year.