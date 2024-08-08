RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged With 4:2 Majority, Status Quo On Stance
MPC had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April last year.
India's Monetary Policy Committee, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the ninth straight meeting. He continued to remain cautious on inflation amidst elevated food inflation.
After the review, the MPC decided the following on lending rates:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with a 4:2 majority.
The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is 6.75%.
The MPC also decided by 4:2 majority to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Without price stability, growth can't be sustained, emphasized Das, explaining the need to focus on inflation. The MPC may look through high food inflation when it is transitory, but in a period of persistent high food inflation it can’t do so, Das said, adding that it needs to prevent second round effects and spillovers preserve gains for monetary policy credibility.
Inflation Outlook
Headline inflation has inched up since the last policy meet in June, led by food inflation.
Large favourable base effects might push headline inflation down in July.
A normal monsoon, however, could lead to a softening of food inflation pressures and better kharif sowing.
Taking into account these factors, assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation is projected at 4.5% for fiscal 2025, Q2 at 4.2%, Q3 at 4.7, and Q4 at 4.3% with risks evenly balanced. For Q1 of fiscal 2026 inflation is projected at 4.4%.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
Growth Outlook
Expectations of an above-normal south-west monsoon, kharif sowing and reservoir levels bode well for agriculture and rural demand.
Sustained buoyancy in services is expected to support urban consumption.
Investment activity is likely to remain on track, with high capacity utilisation, healthy balance sheets of banks and corporations, the government's continued thrust on infrastructure spending, and optimism in business sentiments.
Improving prospects of global trade are expected to support external demand.
However, headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international commodity prices, and geo-economic fragmentation pose risks to the outlook.
Taking all these factors into consideration, real GDP growth for fiscal 2025 is projected at 7.2%, with Q1 at 7.1, Q2 at 7.2%, and 7.3% in Q3 and Q4 at 7.2% with risks evenly balanced. Real GDP growth for Q1 of fiscal 2026 is projected at 7.2%.Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI
The rupee has remained range bound despite multiple factors, Das said. Amid adverse global events, it is important to keep in mind the domestic economy’s strength and resilience, he said.