RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das To Announce Repo Rate At 10 AM Today

The US Federal Reserve has maintained its key interest rate for the eighth consecutive time, as expected, and maintained its wait-and-watch approach for inflation to ebb.

The Federal Open Market Committee decided unanimously to hold its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% in July. It however kept the rate cut on the table for the next meeting in September.

The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points in July last year, bringing the benchmark rate to its highest level in 22 years. However, since then, it has left the rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the US markets plunged during the week as weak economic data pointed to an increased recession risk with traders weighing aggressive rate cuts by the Fed.

Economists at Goldman Sachs raised the probability of recession in the next year to 25% from 15%.