RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das To Announce Repo Rate At 10 AM Today
Inflation has seen a modest uptick since the last policy meeting in June, while economic growth remains robust.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Rate Sensitive Stocks In Focus
With Governor Shaktikanta Das set to announce the key policy rate shortly, all rate-sensitive stocks will be in focus during the trade on Thursday. Banks and financial services, automobiles, real estate and other key sectors and stock will be on the radar.
Meanwhile, India's benchmark indices—the NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex—have risen 11.5 and 9.7%, respectively, making them the sixth and seventh best performing Asian indices.
Global Rate Actions: US Fed Hints At September Cut
The US Federal Reserve has maintained its key interest rate for the eighth consecutive time, as expected, and maintained its wait-and-watch approach for inflation to ebb.
The Federal Open Market Committee decided unanimously to hold its key interest rate at 5.25–5.5% in July. It however kept the rate cut on the table for the next meeting in September.
The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points in July last year, bringing the benchmark rate to its highest level in 22 years. However, since then, it has left the rates unchanged.
Meanwhile, the US markets plunged during the week as weak economic data pointed to an increased recession risk with traders weighing aggressive rate cuts by the Fed.
Economists at Goldman Sachs raised the probability of recession in the next year to 25% from 15%.
Global Rate Actions: BoJ Hikes Policy Rate
The Bank of Japan in its latest meeting, raised the policy rate to 0.25% from 0.0–0.1% while allowing the monthly government bond buying to be ¥3 trillion in Jan-Mar 2026.
The monetary policy tightening last week triggered a wave of criticism after it helped set off a plunge in Japanese stocks and contributed to global market turmoil.
Expectations of further hikes by the central bank have resulted in a sell-off of the yen-funded carry trade. The unwinding of carry trade in the Japanese yen led to its appreciation against the US dollar, which disrupted global markets.
RBI June Monetary Policy: A Review
India's Monetary Policy Committee in June, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the eighth straight meet.
The MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth
After the review, the MPC decided the following on lending rates:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% with a 4:2 majority, as compared with 5:1 previously. Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points.
The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The committee had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April last year.
FY25 Fiscal Deficit Target Revised To 4.9% Of GDP
India aims to continue its fiscal consolidation path in the ongoing financial year by lowering its deficit target in the recently concluded Union budget.
The union government will target a fiscal deficit of 4.9% of the gross domestic product for FY25, compared to a target of 5.1% set in the interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
For FY24 too, the fiscal deficit has been revised to 5.6% of the GDP. Gross borrowings are pegged at Rs 14.13 lakh crore, as estimated in the interim budget. Net borrowings are pegged at Rs 11.63 lakh crore.
Rupee Continues To March Towards The 84-Mark
The Indian rupee recently touched record lows against the US dollar and extended its fall towards the Rs 84 mark, despite continuing intervention by the central bank.
The rupee ended flat at Rs 83.95 after erasing morning gains during the last hours of trade on Wednesday. It had hit a fresh low of Rs 83.98 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
In recent months, the demand for the merchant dollar has surpassed the supply in both the spot and forward markets, leading to a surge in long dollar positions, according to a note from SBI. Thus, the rupee might remain under pressure, it said.
India's Real GDP Growth Estimated At 7% For FY25
India's real gross domestic product, or GDP, growth for fiscal 2025 is projected at 7% with risks evenly balanced, according to the Reserve Bank of India's recent annual report. This would mark the fourth successive year of 7% or above growth.
The Indian economy expanded at a robust pace in fiscal 2024, with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.6% from 7% in the previous year, the central bank said.
The outlook for the Indian economy remains bright, underpinned by a sustained strengthening of macroeconomic fundamentals, robust financial and corporate sectors, and a resilient external sector.
Bond Yields Soften Buoyed By Global Inclusion
Government bond yields have softened significantly since the last policy due to both global and domestic factors. Expectations of monetary policy easing by the Fed and other major global central banks have led to softening of bond yields across the globe, including India, according to Bank of Baroda in a research note.
On the domestic side, lower borrowings by the government, buying by FPIs and soft global oil prices have led to a downward bias for India’s benchmark 10-year yield.
Since June this year, the yield on 10-year G-sec has fallen to sub-7%, currently.
CPI Inflation Inches Since The Previous MPC Meet
India's retail inflation surged to a four-month high in June, driven by a rise in the prices of vegetables. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 5.08% in June, compared to 4.75% in May, led by vegetable prices.
CPI inflation is expected to remain below or close to 5.0% in the remaining months, except for September and October, the State Bank of India said in a note. The MPC stated in its June resolution that there is a need to closely monitor the arrivals of key rabi crops, particularly pulses and vegetables, given the recent sharp upturn in prices. Normal monsoons, however, could lead to a softening of food inflation pressures over the course of the year, it said.
The cumulative kharif sowing stood at 905 lakh hectares as of Aug. 2, 2024, 82% of the full-season normal acreage and 3% higher than the corresponding date of the previous year, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Going forward, the Indian Metrology Department, or IMD, forecasts above-normal rainfall, which augurs well for replenishment of reservoir levels and further progress of kharif sowing.
RBI August Monetary Policy: A Preview
India’s Monetary Policy Committee will announce its key repo rate on Friday after it met from Aug. 6, its first meeting after the final Union Budget and the Fed signalling chances of a rate cut in September.
In India, inflation has seen a modest uptick since the last policy meeting in June, while economic growth remains robust.
All economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain status quo for the eighth straight meeting. The benchmark lending rate, or the repo rate, will remain unchanged at 6.5%.
Its also the current MPC's last meeting before its term ends and new members are appointed. During the tenure of the current MPC, the 4% target has eluded the committee, but for justifiable reasons such as the ongoing volatility caused by vegetable prices currently.
Enduring upward food price pressure on headline inflation will likely keep the MPC cautious in August, stated a research note by Shreya Sodhani, regional economist at Barclays. "We expect the MPC to keep policy settings unchanged in a 4-2 vote," she said, noting that the steady growth and lack of urgency to cut rates could potentially delay the first rate cut beyond December.