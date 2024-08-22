Growth Being Sacrificed, Inflation On Downward Trend: External MPC Members

Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma, external members of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee, expressed concerns on Thursday over the "growth sacrifice" because of a restrictive monetary policy,

Growth is robust currently. There was a softening in the first quarter, which could be related to the elections, Goyal in a conversation with NDTV Profit after the release of the minutes of the MPC resolution. "However, we have room to grow further without raising inflation."

"Currently, we are below potential output. Given the high unemployment and given that this is our catch-up period, we should try to grow at the maximum we can with macro stability," she said.

The economy has to grow a lot faster at times when the labour force is expanding. There are two ways to look at growth, according to Varma. "One, that we are the fastest-growing major economy. But the other question is what is the rate of growth that India needs? Where do we stand in the demographic transition? And what was the growth rate that other countries had at the same point in their demographic transition."