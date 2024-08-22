RBI MPC Minutes: Rise In Divergence Between Members Over Growth-Inflation Dynamics

With food inflation pressures showing little signs of abatement in the near term, and household inflation expectations picking up, monetary policy has to remain vigilant to potential spillovers of food price pressures to the core components, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said. This is critical for the "last mile of disinflation" and anchoring of inflation expectations, he said.

When durable disinflation to the target is still a work in progress, the issue of equilibrium natural interest rate is premature, said Das. Policy making in the real world cannot be based on an abstract, theoretical and model specific construct which is unobservable and time varying. "Hence, any justification for policy easing based on so called high real rates can be misleading."

Inflation is gradually trending down, but the pace is slow and uneven, Das said. Durable alignment of inflation to the target of 4% is still some distance away, he noted. Persistent food inflation is imparting stickiness to headline inflation.

"Inflation expectations need to be kept anchored. Spillovers of food inflation to core have to be avoided. At such a crucial juncture, steady growth impulses are allowing monetary policy to unambiguously focus on supporting a sustained descent of inflation to the target," explained Das.

"The best contribution that monetary policy can make for sustainable growth is to maintain price stability," he said.