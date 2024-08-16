Assembly Elections In J&K, Haryana: First Test For NDA Post Lok Sabha Polls

The Election Commission announced the dates for Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana on Friday, blowing the bugle for the assembly election season of 2024. While J&K will vote in three phases, Haryana will vote in a single phase, with the results to be declared on Oct. 4.

This is the first electoral battle after the general elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party suffered losses though retaining power for a record third time, while a united opposition made handsome gains.

J&K voters who broke polling percentage records in the general elections are looking forward with optimism to have their local government in place, with elections happening after 10 years.

This will be the first assembly elections after the abrogation of Article 370, with the Modi government fulfilling its promise of restoring democracy in the state. To note, the Supreme Court had put a deadline of Sept. 30 to hold elections in the state. Two more states, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are due for polls by the end of the year.

These results are likely to have national implications. If the opposition INDIA bloc wins more states, it will highlight that there is momentum against the Modi government.

An NDA victory will show Modi making a strong comeback, silencing critics who have been writing him off. Losses for the National Democratic Alliance could weaken the BJP's control over the coalition government at the centre.

While J&K is under President's Rule, Haryana has a BJP government in place. Interestingly, both threw a hung verdict in the previous elections, Haryana in 2019 and J&K in 2014.

In the Lok Sabha election, the BJP-led NDA suffered losses in Haryana. The NDA had swept the state and bagged all 10 seats in 2019, but honours were shared 5-5 in 2024 with the INDIA bloc, comprising the Indian National Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, making significant gains.

In J&K, of the five seats, excluding Ladakh, the INDIA bloc, comprising the National Conference, and the NDA shared honours with two seats each, with an Independent winning a seat. The Peoples Democratic Party could not win a single seat and polled less than 10% votes.

The orientation in state polls becomes highly local and the premium that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fetches the BJP/NDA in national elections also dwindles to a certain extent in state elections and the party needs to be wary of this fact.

This is evidenced by the fact that in most state elections following the general elections, the BJP tends to witness a reduction in vote share.