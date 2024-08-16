Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls To Be Held In Three Phases

J&K will have an assembly election after a 10-year gap as the last assembly election was held in 2014. In 2019, the Modi government abolished Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union territories of J&K and Ladakh. Assembly polls were not conducted in 2019 due to multiple factors, along with a delimitation exercise which concluded in 2022.

During the previously held Lok Sabha elections 2024, J&K witnessed a record participation with 58.58% voter turnout.

Jammu and Kashmir includes 90 constituent assemblies, out of which nine are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Scheduled Castes, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. The total electorate includes 87.09 lakh voters, out of which 44.46 lakh are male voters, 42.62 lakh females, 3.71 lakh first-time voters and 20.7 lakh young voters, he said.