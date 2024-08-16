Maharashtra Assembly Polls Delayed; EC To Focus On Haryana, J&K First

The dates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were to be announced on Friday by the Election Commission of India but were not announced, potentially pushing the dates further than expected.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that in the previous election, Maharashtra and Haryana polls were conducted together, as Jammu and Kashmir was not a factor. However, this year, with J&K and other states included, there are five elections scheduled.

Given the logistical and force requirements, the decision was made to combine the Haryana and J&K elections. Therefore, the elections for Maharashtra will be scheduled separately, he said.

Factors influencing this decision include the monsoon season and the festive season. Considering these events, the commission determined it was feasible to manage only two states at a time.

Legislative assemblies in Haryana and Maharashtra are set to complete their terms on Nov. 3 and Nov. 26, respectively. The polling date for Haryana is set for Oct. 1. Assembly elections in J&K will happen in three phases on Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, respectively.