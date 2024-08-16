Haryana Assembly Election 2024: State To Vote On Oct. 1, Results On Oct. 4

The Election Commission of India announced the date for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 on Friday. The state will go to the polls in a single phase on Oct. 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for Oct. 4. The current tenure of the Haryana Legislative Assembly is set to end on Nov. 3, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, revealed that the Gazette Notification for the Haryana Assembly election will be issued on Sept. 5. The last date for filing nominations is Sept. 12, with scrutiny of nominations set for Sept. 13.

In the previous Assembly elections held in October 2019, a coalition government was formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janta Party, with Manohar Lal Khattar serving as Chief Minister. However, the alliance between the BJP and JJP dissolved on March 12, 2024, leading to Khattar's resignation. Nayab Singh Saini was then appointed as the new Chief Minister.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP, which had won all 10 seats in Haryana in 2019, retained 5 seats, while the Indian National Congress secured the remaining 5.

Haryana has a total of 2.01 crore voters, including 1.06 crore male voters, 0.95 crore female voters, 40.95 lakh young voters, and 4.52 lakh first-time voters.