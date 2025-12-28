2025 Rewind: A Defining 'Moment' With Multiple Contrasts At Play

I call 2025 a moment, not a period. When one looks back at this century, 2025 may stand out as one of its defining years, even more than 2020, the Covid year. In a century-long frame, a single year can be a moment.

It may also be called a Trump year. The US President reshaped how countries conduct business and manage relationships. India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar captured this shift when he said countries now choose partners based on political ideology rather than economic interest. This trend sharpened as Donald Trump dismantled 25 years of India-US engagement and made India the highest-tariffed nation for the US. His presidency emerged as a defining moment for future economic and business decisions, though not for positive reasons.