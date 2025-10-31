Women’s World Cup: Virender Sehwag To Rohit Sharma, Cricketers Laud India's Win Over Australia

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 led India to its most famous victory in women’s cricket history, as they chased down Australia’s daunting 338 to reach the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. Supported by captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 89 and middle-order contributions, India sealed the win in 48.3 overs with five wickets in hand at Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Oct. 30. The hosts will now meet South Africa in the title clash on Sunday, Nov. 2.

The thrilling chase, the highest successful in women’s international cricket, sparked an outpouring of joy and admiration across the cricketing world.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag captured the sentiment perfectly, writing, “Australia soch rahi thi ek aur semi-final hai, aaram se jeeto aur pahuncho Final- hamari ladkiyon ne socha yeh to mauka hai asli dhamaka karne ka! Saare criticism ko dho daala. Kya khel dikhaya. Proud of our women in blue. (Australia thought it was just another semi-final, win it easily and move on to the final. But our girls had other plans! They saw it as the perfect chance to make a real impact, and they did, silencing all the criticism with their brilliant performance. So proud of our Women in Blue!)”