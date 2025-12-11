November CPI Preview: India's Retail Inflation Seen Marginally Higher After Record Low Print

India's retail inflation is expected to rise marginally in November, due to a low-base effect and narrowing food deflation, but remain way below the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level. The Ministry of Statistics will release the data on Friday, 5:00 p.m.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation likely rose to 0.7% in November, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg.

The CPI was 0.25% in October, the lowest-ever recorded by the government. The November 2024 retail inflation stood at 5.48%, down from 6.2% the preceding month.