Tragedy In The Air, Tension On The Ground — The Week That Was

A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad this week claimed 241 lives in one of civil aviation’s worst disasters in recent years.

Overseas, tensions flared in West Asia after Israel bombed Iran’s nuclear sites and military assets, killing several top commanders on Friday. US President Donald Trump urged Tehran to accept a nuclear deal to avoid further attacks. Oil spiked as much as 13% before paring gains, while investors rushed to gold and US Treasuries.

Back home, retail inflation cooled to a six-year low, Rapido took aim at Swiggy and Zomato with a flat-fee delivery model, and the government moved to overhaul defence procurement rules while regulators weighed key approvals for Starlink’s India launch.