Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India May Face These Court Cases Going Ahead

The crash of Air India flight AI 171 on Thursday raises a conflicting questions ahead for the families of victims—what kind of legal remedies can they avail now?

The Air India flight, headed to Gatwick, London from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. There were 242 people onboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Only one person survived the crash. The plane tore into the residential quarters of the BJ Medical College, in the Meghani area of the city.

While there are several legal remedies available, the route that can be opted for depends heavily on the investigation, as per Shiv Sapra, partner, Kochhar & Co.

Families may approach the courts for breach of contract, negligence or even a class action suit.

Notably, Tata Group has already announced voluntary compensation for those affected. "Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support," Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekharan, said in a statement.

This may help the airline's position, according to Sapra.

Since there was a service availed by the passengers in this case and other elements of a contract are also present, an action for not being able to deliver the service can lead to a claim for a breach of contract before the court, he said.

Meanwhile, class action suits in India are legal proceedings where a group of people with the same or similar grievance come together to file a single lawsuit, rather than each individual filing separately. This is particularly useful when many people are affected by the same wrongdoing.

This could become a lawsuit not just for the families of the victims but others who may have taken flights from the same airline previously, considering that Air India had received Directorate General of Civil Aviation warning in the past as well, Sapra said.

However, he mentioned that the courts might have to sift out nuisance litigations from genuine claims.