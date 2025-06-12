India's Economic Rise Mirrors China's Growth 35 Years Ago: Jeffrey Gundlach

Invest in India, says DoubleLine Capital founder Jeffrey Gundlach, as he shared his thoughts with Bloomberg on how to approach investing during a time of global restructuring.

According to Gundlach, the key to navigating periods of economic transition is to focus on long-term themes. One of the most "bankable" themes, he argued, is India, calling it a play with "great success in 30 years."

"India has a similar profile today to where China was 35 years ago," Gundlach said, pointing to a combination of a vast and growing population, a strong labor force outlook, and a landscape rife with structural challenges, from legal inefficiencies to systemic corruption. "But those are things that can be fixed," he noted.