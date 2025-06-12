Quant Mutual Fund Has 100% Exposure To Silver, Not Gold — Here's Why

Quant Mutual Fund has 100% exposure to silver but none in gold because of an imminent short-term correction in the bullion. However, from a long-time perspective, the asset manager remains positive on the yellow metal, said Sandeep Tandon, founder and chief investment officer of Quant Capital Markets.

The gold rally has peaked out and now a 10-12% correction is on the cards. With long-term perspective in mind, investors may adjust for short-term corrections, he said in an interview with NDTV Profit.

Tandon emphasised on the importance of tracking macroeconomic fundamentals to detect inflection points to hedge one's portfolio.