Air India Plane Crash Tragedy In Photographs
Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground.
An Air India plane reportedly crashed in the Meghani area of Ahmedabad. The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner had a total of 242 passengers onboard, per a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
(Source: PTI)
Those injured are reportedly being taken to hospitals and roads near the crash site have been cordoned off.
(Photo source: PTI)
(Source: PTI)
Visuals from the site showed a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. The incident happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., as per NDTV reports.
Photo source: PTI
Air India took to X to confirm the plane crashed in Meghaninagar on Thursday.
"Flight AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June, 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," it said.
(Source: PTI)
"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," Chairman of Air India N Chandrasekaran said.
"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."
An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information, he said.
Read all updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.
Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he is traveling to Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation after a plane crashed with over 200 passengers on board.
"I don't have information on how this happened. Our priority is to support the affected. I am rushing to Ahmedabad. We need more time to figure what happened," he told NDTV Profit.
Boeing Co. issued an official statement following the tragic crash. "We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information," the aircraft maker said.
The dedicated passenger hotline number that is set up is 1800 5691 444. The helpline activated at the Ahmedabad airport is 9974111327. In addition to this, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. The control room contact is 011-24610843 and 9650391859, the MoCA posted on X.
The UK government has also set up a helpline to assist the British nationals involved.
British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000, according to reports by ANI.