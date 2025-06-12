Air India Plane Crash Tragedy In Photographs

"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," Chairman of Air India N Chandrasekaran said.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."

An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information, he said.

Read all updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.