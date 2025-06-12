Air India Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Statement

Boeing Co. has issued an official statement following the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

"We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information," the aircraft maker said.

On Thursday afternoon, Air India flight AI 171, carrying a total of 242 passengers, crashed shortly after takeoff between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. The flight was bound for Gatwick, London.

The flight was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city, around five minutes after takeoff, according to the DGCA.

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been temporarily shut following the crash.

Of the 242 passengers on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, one was a Canadian national and seven were Portuguese nationals, according to a statement by Air India on X.

The airline has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

The UK government also issued a statement. "The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved."

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000, it said.