Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Airport Temporarily Shut — Read Official Statement

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been temporarily shut after an Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed on Thursday afternoon. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, as per NDTV.

Air India flight AI 171, heading from Ahmedabad to London, crashed in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city. The aircraft was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 1:10 p.m. IST and land at London's Gatwick Airport at 6:25 p.m. BST. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India had said in a post on X.