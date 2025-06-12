Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Airport Temporarily Shut — Read Official Statement
Air India plane AI 171, with 242 passengers heading from Ahmedabad to London, crashed in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city on Thursday afternoon.
Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has been temporarily shut after an Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed on Thursday afternoon. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, as per NDTV.
Air India flight AI 171, heading from Ahmedabad to London, crashed in the Meghaninagar IGP complex of Ahmedabad city. The aircraft was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
The flight was scheduled to take off at 1:10 p.m. IST and land at London's Gatwick Airport at 6:25 p.m. BST. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. We are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India had said in a post on X.
Read The Full Statement Issued By The Airport
Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport.
We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available.
Read all updates on the Ahmedabad Plane Crash here.