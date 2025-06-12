Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran Going To Ahmedabad With Large Team

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he is traveling to Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation after a plane crashed with over 200 passengers on board.

"I don't have information on how this happened. Our priority is to support the affected. I am rushing to Ahmedabad. We need more time to figure what happened," he told NDTV Profit.

"We will do anything and everything needed and in our power to help those affected, that’s a priority. We have a large team en route to Ahmedabad. We are working with authorities and have spoken to aviation minister and people concerned," he said.