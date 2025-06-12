Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran Going To Ahmedabad With Large Team
Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he is traveling to Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation after a plane crashed with over 200 passengers on board.
"I don't have information on how this happened. Our priority is to support the affected. I am rushing to Ahmedabad. We need more time to figure what happened," he told NDTV Profit.
"We will do anything and everything needed and in our power to help those affected, that’s a priority. We have a large team en route to Ahmedabad. We are working with authorities and have spoken to aviation minister and people concerned," he said.
In an initial statement, Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information on the Ahmedabad plane crash. He expressed grief over the incident in a statement.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted," he said.
With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) June 12, 2025
