Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here Are The Helpline Numbers

In a massive tragedy, Air India's Ahmedabad-London plane crashed on Thursday shortly after taking off. The incident happened between 1 pm and 2 pm. A total of 242 people, including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots, were on board, according to NDTV reports.

The dedicated passenger hotline number that is set up is 1800 5691 444. In addition, Air India has added another hotline number for foreign nationals +91 8062779200.

The helpline activated at the Ahmedabad airport is 9974111327.

Moreover, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details. The control room contact is 011-24610843 and 9650391859, the MoCA posted on X.

At Ahmedabad, the Airports Authority of India has two additional helpline numbers that have been activated for passenger assistance effective from 4 p.m. onwards. Passengers may contact 079-29900291 or 079-29900391.

The Embassy of India has issued emergency numbers for required assistance to the families concerned, as seven Portuguese nationals were on board in the Air India Flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"As per available information, seven Portuguese nationals were on board. Our thoughts are with all those affected. The Embassy of India will render all required assistance to the families concerned," it shared.

For any urgent support, please contact us on our emergency number +351 911 991 939

The UK government has also set up a helpline to assist the British nationals involved.

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000, according to reports by ANI.

"We are aware of a plane crash in Ahmedabad. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support to those involved," reported ANI. There were over 50 British nationals who were involved in the crash, according to reports.