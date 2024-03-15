Stress Test Live: Axis Mutual Fund Can Liquidate 50% Of Its Small-Cap Portfolio In 28 Days

Asset management companies are disclosing the results of stress test for small and mid-cap schemes, as per an Association of Mutual Funds in India circular.

This notification is based on consultation between AMFI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

AMCs are required to disclose the results on their respective websites, as well as on AMFI’s website on a monthly basis.

AMFI and SEBI have collectively decided on the format of the disclosure, which will include:

Annualised Standard Deviation in respect of the scheme portfolio and scheme benchmark index.

Portfolio beta.

Portfolio trailing 12-month PE in respect of the scheme portfolio, as well as the scheme benchmark index.

Portfolio turnover.

AMCs will be required to gauge the portfolio liquidity under stress scenario for the mid-cap and small-cap funds to determine the days required to liquidate 25% and 50% of the portfolio.