Stress Test Live: Axis Mutual Fund Can Liquidate 50% Of Its Small-Cap Portfolio In 28 Days
Get live updates on all stress test results by Mutual Funds house here.
- Oldest First
Stress Test Results Of Mid, Small-Cap Funds
Asset management companies are disclosing the results of stress test for small and mid-cap schemes, as per an Association of Mutual Funds in India circular.
This notification is based on consultation between AMFI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
AMCs are required to disclose the results on their respective websites, as well as on AMFI’s website on a monthly basis.
AMFI and SEBI have collectively decided on the format of the disclosure, which will include:
Annualised Standard Deviation in respect of the scheme portfolio and scheme benchmark index.
Portfolio beta.
Portfolio trailing 12-month PE in respect of the scheme portfolio, as well as the scheme benchmark index.
Portfolio turnover.
AMCs will be required to gauge the portfolio liquidity under stress scenario for the mid-cap and small-cap funds to determine the days required to liquidate 25% and 50% of the portfolio.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund Could Sell Off Its Small-Cap AUM In Five Days
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund could liquidate 50% of its small-cap fund portfolio in five days and two days to liquidate 25%, based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India's prescribed methodology to test liquidity.
The mutual fund disclosed that it would take 10 days and three days, respectively, to liquidate 50% and 25% of its midcap scheme portfolio.
Axis Mutual Fund: 28 Days Required To Liquidate 50% Small-Cap Portfolio
Axis Mutual Fund said on Friday that it would take 28 days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio of its small-cap fund and 14 days to liquidate 25%, based on the AMFI's prescribed methodology to test liquidity.
The mutual fund disclosed that it would take 12 days and six days respectively to liquidate 50% and 25% of its midcap scheme portfolio, according to a release.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Releases Result Of Its Stress, Liquidity Test
Aditya Birla Sun Life has disclosed that it would take four days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio in its mid-cap fund and two days to liquidate 25%. In its small-cap fund, the mutual fund house said that it would take 10 days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and five days to liquidate 25%.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund have Rs 10,363 crore worth of assets under management.
The top 10 investors collectively own 4.14% of the midcap scheme and 2.52% of the smallcap scheme.
Edelweiss MF Releases Result Of Its Stress, Liquidity Test
Edelweiss Mutual Fund has reported that it would take two days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio in its mid-cap fund and just a day to liquidate 25%. This result is based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s prescribed methodology to test liquidity that was stipulated at the end of February.
Further, in its small-cap fund, it said that it would take three days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and two days to liquidate 25%.
Quant MF Releases Result Of First Stress, Liquidity Test
Quant Mutual Fund has disclosed that it would take 22 days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio of its small-cap fund and 11 days to liquidate 25%, based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s prescribed methodology to test liquidity.
In a similar vein, the mutual fund disclosed that it would take six days and three days, respectively, to liquidate 50% and 25% of its midcap scheme portfolio.